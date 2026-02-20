The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Receives $90.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.7692.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 5th.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Lucchese bought 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $149,963.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,946.70. This represents a 23.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,602.50. The trade was a 34.62% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,416. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 48.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 131,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 41.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $83.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.13.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 9.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.020-1.040 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

