T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Neutral Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TMUS. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. HSBC raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Williams Trading set a $263.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.09.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.0%

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $215.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.33. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total transaction of $119,663,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 891,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total value of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,080,974.78. This represents a 34.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 594,971 shares of company stock worth $129,410,483. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 89.3% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,979 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 24.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.