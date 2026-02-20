Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.44 and traded as low as $3.0860. Sylogist shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Sylogist Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd is a Canadian software company that develops and delivers integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP) and supply chain management solutions. Trading on the OTCMKTS under the symbol SYZLF, Sylogist provides a unified platform designed to automate and streamline critical business processes, including inventory control, procurement, asset management, and regulatory compliance. The company’s software is built to centralize data and improve operational visibility for mid-market and enterprise customers.

The core product offering, Sylogist ERP & Supply Chain Management, is available both on-premises and via a cloud-based SaaS model.

