Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Trading 25% Higher – Still a Buy?

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) shares were up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,171,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 564% from the average daily volume of 176,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The stock has a market cap of C$14.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to execute customized purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, an end-to-end real time multichannel SaaS cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

