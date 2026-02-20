Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s Why

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) traded up 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,225,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 594% from the average session volume of 176,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Snipp Interactive Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$14.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 0.90.
About Snipp Interactive
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to execute customized purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, an end-to-end real time multichannel SaaS cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
