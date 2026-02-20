Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sino Land Co. (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,139 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 538% from the previous session’s volume of 3,155 shares.The stock last traded at $8.30 and had previously closed at $8.1250.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sino Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73.

Sino Land Company Limited is a Hong Kong–based property developer and a core member of the privately held Sino Group, which was founded in 1971. The company is publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and its American Depositary Receipt trades on the OTC market under the symbol SNLAY. Over several decades, Sino Land has established itself as one of the city’s leading real estate firms, leveraging the resources and development experience of its parent group.

The company’s primary activities encompass property development, investment and asset management across a diverse portfolio of residential, office, retail and industrial projects.

