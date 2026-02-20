ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Randall Fields Sells 4,500 Shares

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 4,500 shares of ReposiTrak stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,235. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ReposiTrak Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE TRAK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.73. 116,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,100. The company has a market cap of $158.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 30.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRAK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ReposiTrak has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of ReposiTrak

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ReposiTrak by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of ReposiTrak by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ReposiTrak by 397.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ReposiTrak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ReposiTrak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReposiTrak Company Profile

ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company’s platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.

At the core of ReposiTrak’s offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.

