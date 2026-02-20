Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nabors Industries (NBR)

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/17/2026 – Nabors Industries had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

2/13/2026 – Nabors Industries had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

2/13/2026 – Nabors Industries was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/13/2026 – Nabors Industries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

1/21/2026 – Nabors Industries had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Nabors Industries had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2026 – Nabors Industries was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2026 – Nabors Industries was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Nabors Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Nabors Industries had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Nabors Industries had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Nabors Industries was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company’s operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land‐based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors’ integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full‐service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

