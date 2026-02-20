Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as low as $1.70. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 101,050 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Professional Diversity Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

The firm has a market cap of $9.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Professional Diversity Network stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) by 140.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Professional Diversity Network worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Professional Diversity Network

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) is a provider of online career marketplace platforms designed to connect underrepresented talent with employment opportunities across various industries. Through its flagship PDN network, the company facilitates targeted recruiting solutions for organizations seeking to build more diverse and inclusive workforces. Its services include employer-branded career sites, targeted job advertising and custom recruitment campaigns tailored to attract diverse candidates, including women, minorities, veterans, people with disabilities and LGBTQ+ professionals.

The company’s portfolio encompasses a series of specialty job boards and career networks, each focused on specific demographic segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.