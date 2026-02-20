Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.59 and traded as low as $13.02. Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $13.0350, with a volume of 1,284,364 shares trading hands.
Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59.
Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%.
Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
The Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: PTY) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO). The fund’s primary objective is to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve these goals through investment in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities, loan participations and other fixed-income instruments.
PTY primarily invests in a broad range of U.S.
