Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.59 and traded as low as $13.02. Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $13.0350, with a volume of 1,284,364 shares trading hands.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59.

Get Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 175,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: PTY) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO). The fund’s primary objective is to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve these goals through investment in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities, loan participations and other fixed-income instruments.

PTY primarily invests in a broad range of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.