Paul Herzich Sells 3,616 Shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Herzich sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $21,045.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 72,638 shares in the company, valued at $422,753.16. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Herzich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Paul Herzich sold 10,905 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $70,228.20.

On Monday, February 2nd, Paul Herzich sold 26,250 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $169,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Paul Herzich sold 2,701 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $13,802.11.

SLDB opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $7.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 142.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 233.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company’s primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle‐stabilizing protein.

Solid’s lead investigational therapy, SGT‐001, is a micro‐dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vector.

