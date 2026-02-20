OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.15 and traded as low as GBX 5.31. OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 5.50, with a volume of 1,752,128 shares changing hands.

OPG Power Ventures Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.15. The firm has a market cap of £22.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About OPG Power Ventures

(Get Free Report)

OPG operates and develops power generation assets in India and currently has 414 MW in operation principally under the group captive model and 62MW of Solar assets.

OPG has been listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange since May 2008 and since listing in 2008, the Company has grown from 20 MW of generating capacity to 476 MW, consistently delivering strong results as well as growth.

In our view India provides exciting and dynamic opportunities in our sector given its low and rising per capita consumption of electricity as well as India’s overall economic growth estimates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.