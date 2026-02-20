Noah Berkowitz Sells 5,685 Shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) insider Noah Berkowitz sold 5,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $67,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 163,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,222.82. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arvinas Stock Up 5.2%

Arvinas stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $798.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 491.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Arvinas by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Arvinas from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arvinas

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body’s natural protein-recycling systems.

The company’s most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.