Noah Berkowitz Sells 5,685 Shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) insider Noah Berkowitz sold 5,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $67,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 163,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,222.82. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Arvinas Stock Up 5.2%
Arvinas stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $798.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 491.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Arvinas by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body’s natural protein-recycling systems.
The company’s most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.
