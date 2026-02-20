NEOS Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,708,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Veralto by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 380,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,609,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 1,579.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the third quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 8.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,159,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,605,000 after buying an additional 94,607 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $101,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,373.90. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Veralto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Veralto from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Veralto from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

Veralto Trading Down 0.3%

Veralto stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $110.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average is $102.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Veralto had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

