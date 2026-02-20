Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Down 9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) were down 9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $97.03 and last traded at $97.92. Approximately 17,171,607 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 13,893,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.61.

Key Headlines Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.22.

Nebius Group Stock Down 9.0%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.47. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.07 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%.The business had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

