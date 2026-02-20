Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.9048.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th.

Shares of MNST opened at $81.99 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $83.91. The company has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.42.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Rodney C. Sacks sold 206,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $15,197,433.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $2,199,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 63,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,368.09. This trade represents a 31.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 508.1% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

