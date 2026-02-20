Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$38.90 and last traded at C$38.82, with a volume of 2067868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.66.
- Positive Sentiment: CEO: strong Q4 operational and financial performance — Lundin’s CEO told BNNBloomberg the company delivered “strong financial performance, strong operational performance” in Q4, reinforcing management’s positive tone on execution. ‘We had strong financial performance, strong operational performance’: Lundin CEO on Q4 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 & FY2025 results: revenue and EPS show strength — Lundin reported C$1.51B revenue and C$0.59 EPS for the quarter; management materials and the earnings release highlight improved margins and higher copper-driven earnings. This is the primary catalyst cited for the stock’s upward move. Lundin Mining Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Profit surge tied to copper: BNN investor note — coverage points out Lundin’s profit roughly tripled as copper prices climbed, amplifying free-cash-flow and valuation upside for a copper-focused producer. Investor Outlook: Lundin Mining profit triples on copper surge
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades: Scotiabank nudges up EPS and keeps an Outperform — Scotiabank raised FY2025–FY2027 EPS estimates marginally and maintains an Outperform rating with a C$31 target, reflecting higher near-term earnings on stronger commodity prices. This provides incremental buy-side support. MarketBeat: Lundin Mining analyst coverage / Scotiabank note
- Positive Sentiment: Resource upgrade: M&I copper resources +37% — Lundin announced a significant increase in measured & indicated copper resources and updated reserves, improving medium-term production optionality and long-term value per share. Lundin Mining Increases M&I Copper Mineral Resources by 37% and Updates Mineral Reserves
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Board approved a regular quarterly dividend (C$0.0275/share), which supports income-oriented investors and signals confidence in cash generation. Lundin Mining Declares Quarterly Dividend and Sets Cross‑Border Settlement Window
- Neutral Sentiment: Argentina mining investment backdrop — A large-scale US$18B mining investment plan in Argentina was announced, which could boost regional mining activity and demand for copper over time, but is an indirect macro factor. Vicuña unveils US$18-billion mining investment project in Argentina
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade: National Bank Financial lowered its rating — A recent cut from National Bank Financial introduces some sell-side pressure and could temper upside if other shops follow. Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial
LUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$25.80 to C$29.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$23.90 to C$35.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.54.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,318.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.58.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The mining company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 5.55%.
Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.
