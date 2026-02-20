Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$38.90 and last traded at C$38.82, with a volume of 2067868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.66.

LUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$25.80 to C$29.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$23.90 to C$35.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.54.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 10.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,318.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.58.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The mining company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

