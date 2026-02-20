LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

LKQ has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

LKQ Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,361,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19. LKQ has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

LKQ News Summary

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.99%.The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting LKQ this week:

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.

Featured Articles

