LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.
LKQ has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.
LKQ Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,361,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19. LKQ has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
LKQ News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting LKQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and modest top‑line growth — LKQ reported Q4 sales above Street estimates and revenue was up about 2.7% year‑over‑year, supporting the argument that core demand is holding. LKQ’s (NASDAQ:LKQ) Q4 CY2025 Sales Top Estimates But Stock Drops
- Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow and shareholder returns — LKQ generated roughly $1.1B operating cash flow and $847M free cash flow for 2025 and returned $116M to shareholders via buybacks and dividends, bolstering balance‑sheet stability and capacity for buybacks or M&A. LKQ Corporation Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Board launched a formal strategic review — management has initiated a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives (including potential portfolio moves or sale), which could unlock value if it leads to restructuring, divestiture, or a transaction. LKQ Corporation Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Insider and institutional buying noted — recent insider purchases and large institutional adds (e.g., BlackRock increased holdings) signal some investor conviction at current levels. LKQ ($LKQ) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Portfolio streamlining underway — management outlined a $2.90–$3.20 adjusted EPS target while pursuing portfolio streamlining; the long‑term impact depends on execution and the pace of cost saves versus near‑term charges. LKQ outlines $2.90–$3.20 adjusted EPS target and strategic review amid portfolio streamlining
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed estimates — LKQ reported $0.59 EPS versus analyst expectations around $0.65–$0.66, a decline from $0.80 a year ago, which raises near‑term profitability concerns. LKQ (LKQ) Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: FY2026 guidance slightly below consensus — LKQ set FY2026 EPS guidance of $2.90–$3.20, a touch under the consensus (~$3.21), which, combined with restructuring costs, tempered optimism. LKQ forecasts annual profit below estimates on weak demand for auto parts
- Negative Sentiment: Weak demand and restructuring costs weigh on tone — several reports flag softer demand for some auto parts end markets and near‑term restructuring or transaction costs that will pressure margins in the short term. What’s Going On With LKQ Corporation Stock Today?
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.
Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LKQ
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.