Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 288,824 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288,824 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Rollins worth $50,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 51.4% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 28.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 520,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after purchasing an additional 116,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,720,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $60.92 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.73 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 14.00%.The firm had revenue of $912.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 66.97%.

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 7,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $476,853.88. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 600,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,959,099.74. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gary W. Rollins sold 19,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $1,207,886.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 5,322,469 shares in the company, valued at $336,699,388.94. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,814. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

