Jamie Dananberg Sells 5,290 Shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Dananberg sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $26,979.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 73,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,075.20. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Annexon Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of Annexon stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,556. The stock has a market cap of $586.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.17. Annexon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

Get Annexon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANNX. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Annexon in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Annexon from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Annexon by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,852,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Annexon by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after buying an additional 2,601,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,915,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,766 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,128,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,080 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of complement-targeted therapies for patients with neurodegenerative and neuroimmune diseases. The company’s research platform centers on the inhibition of the C1 complex, a key initiator of the classical complement pathway implicated in several rare and life-threatening disorders. By selectively targeting upstream complement activation, Annexon aims to prevent the aberrant immune-mediated damage that characterizes conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and autoimmune neuropathies.

At the core of Annexon’s pipeline is ANX005, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the C1q subcomponent, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for acute GBS and chronic neurodegenerative indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.