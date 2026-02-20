Insider Selling: Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Insider Sells $93,545.92 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) insider Sanjay Nayak sold 10,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $93,545.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 332,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,004.48. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.32. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $16.44.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 70.68% and a negative net margin of 511.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.7% in the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 530,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 90,748 shares during the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LP now owns 728,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 130,385 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company’s flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.