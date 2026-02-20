ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $8.60 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.9% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,543,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $514.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $580.48 and its 200 day moving average is $545.13. The company has a market capitalization of $193.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.39, for a total value of $18,668,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200,377.20. This represents a 32.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,913 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.68, for a total transaction of $4,131,761.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,586,868.56. This trade represents a 32.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,996 shares of company stock valued at $63,355,935. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

