GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) Plans $0.11 Dividend

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1088 per share on Tuesday, February 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Stock Performance
TSYY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,605. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.
About GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF
