GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) Plans $0.11 Dividend

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1088 per share on Tuesday, February 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Stock Performance

TSYY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,605. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

About GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF

The GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is actively managed seeking current income and the daily 2x leverage of the price performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA). The fund sells put options to generate income and holds other ETFs that pursue the leveraged exposure to TSLA. TSYY was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

