Financial Review: Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) & Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) and Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Methanex and Tosoh, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methanex 0 5 6 1 2.67 Tosoh 0 0 0 0 0.00

Methanex presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.68%. Given Methanex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Methanex is more favorable than Tosoh.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methanex $3.72 billion 1.03 $163.99 million $2.95 16.72 Tosoh $6.98 billion 0.73 $382.82 million $0.72 22.22

This table compares Methanex and Tosoh”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tosoh has higher revenue and earnings than Methanex. Methanex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tosoh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Methanex has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tosoh has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Methanex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Methanex and Tosoh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methanex 5.97% 9.07% 3.41% Tosoh 3.29% 5.88% 4.00%

Summary

Methanex beats Tosoh on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. It serves chemical and petrochemical producers. Methanex Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders. It also offers chromatographic columns, and media and diagnostic systems; clinical diagnostic systems; Portland cement and blast-furnace slag cement; and caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, calcium hypochlorite, and sodium bicarbonate. In addition, the company provides ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, tertiary butyl alcohol, cumene, and aromatic compounds; and ethyleneamines, bromine, hydrobromic acids, flame retardants, non-aqueous solvents, chelating agents, ethylene dichloride, and sodium styrenesulfonate. Further, it offers polymers, such as ethylene vinyl-acetate copolymers, adhesive polymers, low and high-density polyethylene products, synthetic rubbers, functional polymers, and polyvinyl chloride pastes; and polyurethanes (PU), including methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, hexamethylene diisocyanate, adhesives, coating resins, elastomers, polyisocyanates for PU paints, and polyols. The company manufactures and sells water treatment systems; and engages in the construction and repair businesses. It serves chemical and petrochemical, construction, automotive, consumer electronics, information technology, bioscience, and environmental markets. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

