Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Citigroup

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $281.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. CICC Research raised Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.55.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $5.59 on Friday, hitting $205.35. 173,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $303.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.11 and a 200 day moving average of $240.67.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $752,328. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

