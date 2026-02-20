China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.90 and traded as high as C$33.87. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$33.87, with a volume of 45,641 shares trading hands.

China Gold International Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.90.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$480.42 million during the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. Research analysts anticipate that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 earnings per share for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd is a company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in China. The company primarily operates two mines in China: the CSH Mine which produces gold, and the Jiama Mine which produces gold and copper. While the majority of the company’s revenue is derived from gold mining, a significant portion of sales still result from copper production. China National Gold Corporation, a state-owned company registered in Beijing, is a substantial shareholder of China Gold International Resources.

