Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Gordon Haskett

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from $435.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday. Evercore lowered their price target on Carvana from $430.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Carvana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Carvana from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.55.

Carvana Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:CVNA traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,697. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $425.42 and a 200-day moving average of $381.76. Carvana has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $486.89.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.12. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 6.92%.The business’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 30,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.34, for a total value of $12,381,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,478,014.82. This trade represents a 17.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 30,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.96, for a total transaction of $13,493,833.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,464,884.80. The trade was a 30.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 420,351 shares of company stock valued at $179,589,049 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 8,700.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

