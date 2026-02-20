BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Price

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.57.

Shares of BLDR traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.04. 44,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average is $120.39. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $94.35 and a 1 year high of $151.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.18). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,640,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 99,084.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,301 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,498.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,854,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,164 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,430,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 235.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,893,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,363 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

