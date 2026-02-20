Bessie Ross Wills Purchases 3,000 Shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock

Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) Director Bessie Ross Wills acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $16,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,720. This trade represents a 6.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:RVSB traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.42. 41,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Riverview Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 2.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Riverview Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the savings and loans company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVSB. Wall Street Zen cut Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riverview Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 122.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: RVSB) is the bank holding company for Riverview Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a comprehensive suite of personal and commercial banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and local organizations.

The company’s deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, all supported by online and mobile banking platforms.

