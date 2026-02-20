AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Stake Cut by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $31,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 534.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1,061.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CAO Daniel Ackerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $1,818,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,256.61. This represents a 33.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.35, for a total transaction of $494,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,570.05. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $143.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.98 and its 200-day moving average is $128.83. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.23 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.48.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $962.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.58 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.210 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 9th. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

AptarGroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AptarGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate for Aptar to $1.50 (from $1.49) — a small upward revision that could be viewed as modestly supportive for forward guidance expectations. Zacks estimate note

Zacks raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate for Aptar to $1.50 (from $1.49) — a small upward revision that could be viewed as modestly supportive for forward guidance expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also lifted its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $1.40 (from $1.34), which may be interpreted as improved late‑year outlook for 2026. Zacks estimate note

Zacks also lifted its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $1.40 (from $1.34), which may be interpreted as improved late‑year outlook for 2026. Positive Sentiment: Aptar confirmed participation in upcoming investor conferences — this increases management visibility and gives investors opportunities for updated color on demand, margins and strategy. Aptar investor conference announcement

Aptar confirmed participation in upcoming investor conferences — this increases management visibility and gives investors opportunities for updated color on demand, margins and strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a FY2028 EPS projection of $6.54 for Aptar — higher than the current consensus of $5.57, but issued alongside a “Strong Sell” rating, so the long‑term projection may not sway sentiment until corroborated by company results. Zacks FY2028 outlook

Zacks published a FY2028 EPS projection of $6.54 for Aptar — higher than the current consensus of $5.57, but issued alongside a “Strong Sell” rating, so the long‑term projection may not sway sentiment until corroborated by company results. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut near‑term EPS estimates across several 2026 and 2027 quarters: Q1 2026 to $1.17 (from $1.24), Q2 2026 to $1.38 (from $1.50), Q3 2026 to $1.47 (from $1.55), Q1 2027 to $1.54 (from $1.62), Q2 2027 to $1.56 (from $1.63) — multiple downward revisions that could pressure sentiment around near‑term growth and margin prospects. Zacks cuts summary

Zacks cut near‑term EPS estimates across several 2026 and 2027 quarters: Q1 2026 to $1.17 (from $1.24), Q2 2026 to $1.38 (from $1.50), Q3 2026 to $1.47 (from $1.55), Q1 2027 to $1.54 (from $1.62), Q2 2027 to $1.56 (from $1.63) — multiple downward revisions that could pressure sentiment around near‑term growth and margin prospects. Negative Sentiment: Zacks maintains a “Strong Sell” rating on ATR — that headline rating can weigh on sentiment even with some mixed estimate moves. Zacks rating

Zacks maintains a “Strong Sell” rating on ATR — that headline rating can weigh on sentiment even with some mixed estimate moves. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: director Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares at an average $141.35 on Feb. 18 (disclosed filing). Insider sales are often viewed negatively by investors unless otherwise explained. SEC Form 4

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

