Altai Resources (CVE:ATI) Trading Down 81.3% – Here’s Why

Altai Resources Inc. (CVE:ATI – Get Free Report) shares were down 81.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 117,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 144,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Altai Resources Stock Down 62.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

About Altai Resources

(Get Free Report)

Altai Resources Inc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for oil and natural gas, and gold properties. It holds a 50% interest in the Malartic gold property which consists of six map designated claims covering an area of 127.6 hectares located in the Malartic Township, Val d'Or area, Quebec; and a 50% interest in the Cessford oil property covering an area of 240 acres located in the Cessford area of Southern Alberta. Altai Resources Inc was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altai Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altai Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.