Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144,353 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

