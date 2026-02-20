01 Communique Laboratory (OTCMKTS:OCQLF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCQLF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.3771. 01 Communique Laboratory shares last traded at $0.3910, with a volume of 45,733 shares trading hands.

01 Communique Laboratory Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

About 01 Communique Laboratory

01 Communique Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS: OCQLF) is a Canada-based software developer focused on secure remote access, communications and file-transfer solutions. The company’s technology platform provides encrypted, cloud-enabled remote desktop and live support tools designed to help organizations manage IT infrastructures, deliver technical assistance and maintain secure communications with clients and employees.

The product suite includes remote administration modules, live chat and helpdesk functionality, secure file exchange and collaboration features.

