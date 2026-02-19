Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells $130,520.72 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 2,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $130,520.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,357.84. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Anne Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 6th, Jennifer Anne Smith sold 6,558 shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $424,958.40.

ZION traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.48. 1,849,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,374. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,308,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,875,000 after acquiring an additional 582,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,420,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,407,000 after purchasing an additional 77,612 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 4.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,960,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,689,000 after purchasing an additional 169,085 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,244,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,546,000 after purchasing an additional 409,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,478,000 after purchasing an additional 306,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

