Zacks Research Upgrades Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) to “Hold”

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,247. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 2.00. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $122.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.23.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $358,588.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,537 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,454.22. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $371,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,354. This trade represents a 13.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,049 shares of company stock worth $1,783,165. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,996,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,589,000 after buying an additional 1,407,313 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,666,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,618,000 after purchasing an additional 985,478 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,493.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,938,000 after purchasing an additional 918,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 445.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,513,000 after acquiring an additional 639,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $60,417,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

