Zacks Research Upgrades Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Strong-Buy

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Commerzbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Commerzbank Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Commerzbank

CRZBY stock opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRZBY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Commerzbank by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerzbank by 18.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerzbank by 8.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG is a major German banking group headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. Founded in 1870, the bank operates as a universal financial institution offering a broad range of services to private customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (the German “Mittelstand”), and large corporates. Its core business lines include retail and corporate banking, transaction banking, capital markets and investment banking, as well as asset and wealth management.

On the retail side, Commerzbank provides everyday banking products such as deposit accounts, payment services, consumer loans, mortgages and digital banking channels for individual customers.

