Zacks Research Downgrades Medicenna Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MDNAF) to Hold

Medicenna Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MDNAF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance

MDNAF stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.81. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.43.

Medicenna Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MDNAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation cytokine-based immunotherapies for cancer and central nervous system disorders. The company applies protein-engineering approaches to create engineered cytokine therapeutics designed to enhance anti-tumor activity while reducing systemic toxicity, aiming to broaden the therapeutic window for immunomodulatory agents.

Medicenna’s pipeline includes proprietary candidates such as MDNA55, an engineered interleukin-4 (IL-4) receptor-targeted fusion protein developed for intratumoral treatment of recurrent glioblastoma and other brain tumors, and MDNA11, a long-acting engineered interleukin-2 (IL-2) “superkine” intended to stimulate anti-tumor immune responses in solid tumors with an improved safety profile.

