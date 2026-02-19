Zacks Research Comments on Clorox’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Clorox in a report issued on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.74 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). Clorox had a return on equity of 383.01% and a net margin of 11.17%.The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

CLX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $132.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $118.73.

Read Our Latest Report on CLX

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $123.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.62. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $159.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.13 per share, with a total value of $416,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,690. This trade represents a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 4.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Clorox by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 32.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.