Yvonne Greenstreet Sells 6,958 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total transaction of $2,157,536.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,662 shares in the company, valued at $26,562,072.96. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yvonne Greenstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,577 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total transaction of $3,475,110.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $332.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 194.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.87 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,565,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,185,846,000 after acquiring an additional 268,313 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,222,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,884,000 after buying an additional 151,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,816,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $549.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $479.00 to $376.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.96.

Key Headlines Impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” on ALNY and set a $510 price target, implying substantial upside vs. current levels — a strong analyst vote of confidence for growth expectations. Read More.

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” on ALNY and set a $510 price target, implying substantial upside vs. current levels — a strong analyst vote of confidence for growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target from $415 to $429 and kept a “buy” rating, supporting near‑term buyer interest. Read More.

Canaccord Genuity raised its price target from $415 to $429 and kept a “buy” rating, supporting near‑term buyer interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital Markets upgraded ALNY (reported via MSN), and a Motley Fool piece highlighted an influential pundit upgrade that helped lift momentum earlier in the week — both items can attract more buying. Read More. · Read More.

Freedom Capital Markets upgraded ALNY (reported via MSN), and a Motley Fool piece highlighted an influential pundit upgrade that helped lift momentum earlier in the week — both items can attract more buying. Read More. · Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation commentary: a Yahoo Finance piece framed Alnylam’s valuation as mixed — models show bullish fair‑value scenarios but recent returns are uneven; useful context for longer‑term investors rather than an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Valuation commentary: a Yahoo Finance piece framed Alnylam’s valuation as mixed — models show bullish fair‑value scenarios but recent returns are uneven; useful context for longer‑term investors rather than an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest figures in the feed show zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover metric — this appears to be a data/reporting artifact and should be treated as non‑actionable until exchange‑confirmed. (No reliable link available.)

Reported short‑interest figures in the feed show zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover metric — this appears to be a data/reporting artifact and should be treated as non‑actionable until exchange‑confirmed. (No reliable link available.) Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales were disclosed this week that could pressure sentiment: CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,958 shares (~$310 avg) and several EVPs (including Kevin Fitzgerald, Jeffrey Poulton, Tolga Tanguler, Pushkal Garg) sold shares in mid‑thousands at ~$310–332 — large insider liquidity events can be perceived negatively by investors. Read More. · Read More.

Multiple insider sales were disclosed this week that could pressure sentiment: CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,958 shares (~$310 avg) and several EVPs (including Kevin Fitzgerald, Jeffrey Poulton, Tolga Tanguler, Pushkal Garg) sold shares in mid‑thousands at ~$310–332 — large insider liquidity events can be perceived negatively by investors. Read More. · Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some sell‑side pressure: Chardan trimmed a price target to $425 and other brokers (e.g., Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo) have lowered targets or applied neutral/equal‑weight ratings earlier — mixed analyst views add volatility risk vs. unanimous buy signals. Read More.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

