YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.770-2.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on YETI from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on YETI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

YETI stock opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.77. YETI has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). YETI had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 8.75%.YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.770-2.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,756 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $442,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,912.04. The trade was a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Roth MKM upgraded YETI from “neutral” to “buy” with a $60 price target, giving the stock renewed institutional support and a clear upside thesis for investors. Roth upgrade

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $2,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

