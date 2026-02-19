Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.620-4.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.50 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

WH traded up $5.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.13. The company had a trading volume of 599,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,418. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $69.21 and a 12-month high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 55,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $4,369,679.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 490,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,844,519.56. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 28,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $2,000,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 40,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,212.93. The trade was a 41.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 84,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,440,298 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,478.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company’s centralized services and support.

The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

