World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WKC shares. Zacks Research upgraded World Kinect from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WKC

World Kinect Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE WKC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.65. 785,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. World Kinect has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.400 EPS. Analysts expect that World Kinect will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.34%.

Institutional Trading of World Kinect

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in World Kinect by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Kinect by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of World Kinect by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in World Kinect by 3.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after buying an additional 16,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in World Kinect by 18.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 34,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About World Kinect

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc (NYSE: WKC) is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.