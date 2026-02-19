World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17), FiscalAI reports. World Kinect had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. World Kinect updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.
World Kinect Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of NYSE WKC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.65. 833,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,037. World Kinect has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55.
World Kinect Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on WKC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of World Kinect from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.75.
Read Our Latest Research Report on World Kinect
About World Kinect
World Kinect Energy Services, Inc (NYSE: WKC) is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.
In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than World Kinect
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.