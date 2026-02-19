World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17), FiscalAI reports. World Kinect had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. World Kinect updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

World Kinect Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE WKC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.65. 833,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,037. World Kinect has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55.

Get World Kinect alerts:

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WKC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of World Kinect from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on World Kinect

About World Kinect

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc (NYSE: WKC) is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.