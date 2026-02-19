Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) and Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Critical Comparison

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) and Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Woodward has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Rocket Lab has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Woodward and Rocket Lab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodward 0 4 9 1 2.79 Rocket Lab 1 6 7 1 2.53

Earnings and Valuation

Woodward presently has a consensus target price of $354.80, indicating a potential downside of 9.58%. Rocket Lab has a consensus target price of $72.92, indicating a potential downside of 2.02%. Given Rocket Lab’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rocket Lab is more favorable than Woodward.

This table compares Woodward and Rocket Lab”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodward $3.57 billion 6.56 $442.11 million $7.94 49.42 Rocket Lab $436.21 million 91.13 -$190.18 million ($0.38) -195.84

Woodward has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Lab. Rocket Lab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Woodward, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Woodward shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Rocket Lab shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Woodward shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Rocket Lab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Woodward and Rocket Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodward 12.89% 19.07% 10.23% Rocket Lab -35.64% -27.26% -12.21%

Summary

Woodward beats Rocket Lab on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft. These products are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems. It also provides aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier-one suppliers, and contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares and replacements. The Industrial segment offers actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, and sensors. These products are used on industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, compressors, and reciprocating engines. This segment sells its aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets. It also designs, manufactures, and sells Electron, a reusable orbital-class small rocket; and the Photon satellite platforms, as well as developing the Neutron 8-ton payload class launch vehicle; conducts remote launch activities; and designs and manufactures a range of components and subsystems for the Photon family of spacecraft and broader merchant spacecraft components. The company serves commercial, aerospace prime contractors, and government customers. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

