Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $400.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Melius Research set a $350.00 price objective on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wingstop from $363.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Wingstop from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $279.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.80. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $204.00 and a 12-month high of $388.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $175.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.74 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total transaction of $69,931.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,421.51. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wingstop by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,111,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,475,000 after acquiring an additional 58,386 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,557,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,433,000 after purchasing an additional 294,786 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,317,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wingstop by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,405,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,292,000 after buying an additional 456,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Wingstop by 296.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 950,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,227,000 after buying an additional 710,621 shares during the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and margin upside: Wingstop reported $1.00 EPS vs. $0.84 expected, with adjusted margin strength that beat forecasts even though revenue of ~$175.7M missed estimates. Management also provided 2026 targets that signal acceleration, helping lift sentiment. Press Release

Q4 earnings beat and margin upside: Wingstop reported $1.00 EPS vs. $0.84 expected, with adjusted margin strength that beat forecasts even though revenue of ~$175.7M missed estimates. Management also provided 2026 targets that signal acceleration, helping lift sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Heavy unit expansion and international growth: Wingstop opened a record 493 net new restaurants in 2025 ( ~20% annual unit growth) and plans continued store-count growth, which management says will drive system sales and operational leverage. Press Release

Heavy unit expansion and international growth: Wingstop opened a record 493 net new restaurants in 2025 ( ~20% annual unit growth) and plans continued store-count growth, which management says will drive system sales and operational leverage. Positive Sentiment: Digital initiatives and Smart Kitchen/AI focus: Management is pushing AI-powered “Smart Kitchen” tools and loyalty/marketing to speed off-premise service and boost digital sales, a strategic win if adoption scales. QSR Magazine

Digital initiatives and Smart Kitchen/AI focus: Management is pushing AI-powered “Smart Kitchen” tools and loyalty/marketing to speed off-premise service and boost digital sales, a strategic win if adoption scales. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholder returns: Wingstop declared a $0.30 quarterly dividend (ex-dividend March 6) and continues buybacks that are reducing share count — supportive for EPS over time but modest yield.

Shareholder returns: Wingstop declared a $0.30 quarterly dividend (ex-dividend March 6) and continues buybacks that are reducing share count — supportive for EPS over time but modest yield. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance mixed: TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” with a $285 target, reflecting cautious views on comps despite the earnings beat; analyst coverage remains active. Benzinga

Analyst stance mixed: TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” with a $285 target, reflecting cautious views on comps despite the earnings beat; analyst coverage remains active. Negative Sentiment: Same-store sales weakness: 2025 marked Wingstop’s first full-year comparable sales decline in 22 years and Q4 domestic comps were down (management highlighted consumer weakness in certain cohorts), a clear headwind that could pressure near-term margin leverage. Franchise Times

Same-store sales weakness: 2025 marked Wingstop’s first full-year comparable sales decline in 22 years and Q4 domestic comps were down (management highlighted consumer weakness in certain cohorts), a clear headwind that could pressure near-term margin leverage. Negative Sentiment: Franchisee performance concerns and ratings pressure: Commentary and analyst pieces note management is losing patience with underperforming franchisees and some voices have downgraded franchise-related execution, which raises operational risk if not resolved. Seeking Alpha

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

