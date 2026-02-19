What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for PepsiCo Q1 Earnings?

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.63 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.08 EPS.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.39 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $224.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.62.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 138.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 94.83%.
PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo is pushing health-forward innovation with a national rollout of a prebiotic soda and a push into fiber snacks — moves that diversify the beverage/snack mix and target growing better-for-you demand. PepsiCo Bets On Prebiotic Cola And Fiber Snacks To Sustain Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage highlights the national launch of PepsiCo’s prebiotic soda, signaling broader distribution and marketing support that could help accelerate adoption. Beverage buzz: PepsiCo launches its prebiotic soda nationally
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo ran its first creator-led product launch aimed at Gen Z to reimagine snack formats and drive cultural relevance — a strategic marketing push that could support share gains with younger consumers. PepsiCo’s first creator-led product launch reimagines chips for Gen Z
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend-focused coverage notes PepsiCo’s March-quarter dividend payment and its long streak of increases, reinforcing income credibility and appeal to yield-seeking investors. Retirees Are Quietly Accumulating This 8% Dividend Grower With a Half-Century of Increases
- Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference (transcript), reiterating strategy around brand mix, pricing and productivity — useful detail for modelling but no major guidance shock reported. PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Presents at Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference 2026 Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Slides from PepsiCo’s CAGNY presentation are available for deeper investor review of product pipeline, marketing spend and margin levers — important for longer-term conviction but not an immediate catalyst. PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Presents at Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference 2026 – Slideshow
- Negative Sentiment: PepsiCo said it will cut prices on Cheetos, Doritos and other snacks after consumer backlash — a near-term risk to gross margins and pricing power that could weigh on profitability if promotions persist. PepsiCo to cut prices on Cheetos, Doritos, and more following consumer backlash
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
