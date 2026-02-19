What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Eaton Q1 Earnings?

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Eaton in a report released on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.47. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $12.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2027 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eaton from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eaton from $440.00 to $406.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.89.

NYSE ETN opened at $380.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eaton has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $408.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.33. Eaton had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.500 EPS.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.26, for a total transaction of $4,178,513.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,729 shares in the company, valued at $10,821,519.54. This trade represents a 27.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,256,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,444,000 after acquiring an additional 40,792 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 515,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,276,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 297,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 310,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,012,000 after buying an additional 58,281 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised some longer‑term and late‑cycle estimates — they nudged Q4 2027 EPS to $4.05 and raised Q4 2026 EPS to $3.75, and published a FY2028 EPS view of $17.17. These indicate expectations for stronger back‑half performance/longer‑term growth that could support valuation if realized.

Zacks raised some longer‑term and late‑cycle estimates — they nudged Q4 2027 EPS to $4.05 and raised Q4 2026 EPS to $3.75, and published a FY2028 EPS view of $17.17. These indicate expectations for stronger back‑half performance/longer‑term growth that could support valuation if realized. Neutral Sentiment: Eaton presented at Barclays’ Industrial Select conference (transcript available), which provides management commentary and execution updates but so far hasn’t altered consensus materially. Eaton Barclays Presentation

Eaton presented at Barclays’ Industrial Select conference (transcript available), which provides management commentary and execution updates but so far hasn’t altered consensus materially. Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage highlights AI/data‑center winners (Vertiv) and contrasts their secular tailwinds with Eaton’s broader, cyclical industrial exposure. This frames Eaton as more cyclical versus pure plays on AI infrastructure, which can pressure relative multiples. Vertiv AI Backlog

Industry coverage highlights AI/data‑center winners (Vertiv) and contrasts their secular tailwinds with Eaton’s broader, cyclical industrial exposure. This frames Eaton as more cyclical versus pure plays on AI infrastructure, which can pressure relative multiples. Negative Sentiment: Zacks issued a string of downward revisions to near‑term EPS: cuts to Q1–Q3 2026 and Q1–Q3 2027 estimates and trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 forecasts (FY2026 lowered to $13.29; FY2027 to $15.32). The breadth of cuts signals pressure to near‑term margins/revenue and is a primary driver of selling pressure.

Zacks issued a string of downward revisions to near‑term EPS: cuts to Q1–Q3 2026 and Q1–Q3 2027 estimates and trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 forecasts (FY2026 lowered to $13.29; FY2027 to $15.32). The breadth of cuts signals pressure to near‑term margins/revenue and is a primary driver of selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Los Angeles County prosecutors are probing whether Southern California Edison should face criminal charges over the Eaton wildfire that killed 19 people — a development that raises legal, reputational and potential liability risk for parties tied to the incident. LA Times: Prosecutors Probe Edison

Los Angeles County prosecutors are probing whether Southern California Edison should face criminal charges over the Eaton wildfire that killed 19 people — a development that raises legal, reputational and potential liability risk for parties tied to the incident. Negative Sentiment: The New York Times reports Southern California Edison will reduce executive bonuses tied to the Eaton fire, underscoring management accountability and increasing the chance of regulatory/enforcement fallout that could affect costs or contract timing. NYT: Edison Reduces Bonuses

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company’s offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

