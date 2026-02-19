What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Ball Q1 Earnings?

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ball in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

Ball Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE BALL opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Ball has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Institutional Trading of Ball

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

Featured Stories

