WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

WesBanco has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. WesBanco has a payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WesBanco to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

WesBanco Price Performance

WSBC stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.80. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $38.10.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.53 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 15.51%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, offering a full range of community banking services through its principal subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc The company serves individual consumers, small‐ to mid‐sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and governmental entities with a relationship‐driven approach and an emphasis on local decision‐making. Through its diversified platform, WesBanco provides core banking functions such as deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage banking, treasury management and electronic banking services.

In addition to traditional banking products, WesBanco offers specialized services including trust and wealth management, investment advisory and insurance solutions.

