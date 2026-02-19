Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition (NASDAQ:EMAT) Upgraded at Clear Str

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition (NASDAQ:EMAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Clear Str to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Trading Up 27.6%

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $24.08.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lombard, Illinois.

